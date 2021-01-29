23:31
Some of the best basketball players in Africa arrive in Kyrgyzstan

Some of the best African basketball players Shyaka Francis and Ally Kubwimana came to Kyrgyzstan to train together with local basketball players. The Asia Pro League informed 24.kg news agency.

The athletes will train with two local teams Gorilla and Energy.

Shyaka Francis has twice become an African Basketball Champion as a member of Patriots BBC, and Ally Kubwimana, 27, player of ABR BBC, has 13 years of experience as member of army basketball teams.

According to Shyaka Francis, they will stay in Kyrgyzstan for the entire basketball season.

«We will spend the whole season in Kyrgyzstan and hope that new players will be able to join our training. We are glad that there is an opportunity to develop basketball in Kyrgyzstan,» the athlete said.

In turn, Ally Kubwimana noted that the exchange of experience is the main purpose of their visit. «We have just arrived in Kyrgyzstan and have already held one training. You have good players and promising basketball players,» he said.

The athletes came to the republic with the support of the Asian Pro League. The league was created at the end of December last year by the sports federations of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The first season of games has already started. This is the first such undertaking of this level in the field of sports in Central Asia.

The first matches with participation of the invited players will be held in Bishkek on January 31 in the sports and recreation complex Gazprom for Children with strict observance of all sanitary and epidemiological measures. Admission is free. The beginning is at 10.00.

Six teams will play in the second round: Net Wizards vs. Dynamo, Energy vs. Shooters, Gorilla vs. Patriots.
