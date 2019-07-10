Kyrgyzstanis become champions of Kazakhstan in basketball

Kyrgyzstanis became champions of Kazakhstan in 3×3 basketball. Basketball Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The tournament was held in Almaty with participation of 70 teams from all regions of Kazakhstan, as well as from the Kyrgyz Republic. Bishkek Guinness-29 won gold medal in two categories — among boys and girls up to 12 years.

Two representatives of Guinness-29 received individual awards: Maria Tugay — as the most valuable player of the tournament, Amir Rustamov — for victory at free throw competition.