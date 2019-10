National team of Kyrgyzstan lost at the start of FIBA 3 × 3 World Cup 2019.

The championship is held in Lanzhou (China). At least 20 teams are competing for victory among men. The age of players is up to 23 years old. The Kyrgyz team ended up in group C at the preliminary stage. It lost the debut match to the Ukrainian team with a score 9:21. Azim Cholonbaev, who scored five points, was the best player of the team.

Kyrgyzstan will meet with Brazil in the second round, scheduled for October 3.