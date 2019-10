The national team of Kyrgyzstan lost to Brazil team with a score 14:20 at FIBA 3 × 3 World Cup the day before.

The championship continues in China. Kyrgyzstan and Brazil met in the second round of the group stage. For the second time in a row, Azim Cholonbaev became the best player of the national team of Kyrgyzstan. He scored seven points.

Kyrgyzstan lost opening match to Ukraine (9:21). Kyrgyzstanis are to compete with Italian and Qatari teams on October 4.