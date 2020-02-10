11:46
Kyrgyzstanis win International Basketball Tournament

Kyrgyzstanis won the International Winter Cup 2020 3×3 Basketball Tournament. Its organizers reported.

Competitions were held in Bishkek with participation of 48 teams from the Kyrgyz Republic and Kazakhstan. They competed in three categories. All winners are citizens of Kyrgyzstan.

Fireee team defeated Anadolu team in the final with a score 13: 9 among women. Liberty team took the third place. Dynamo defeated Muras team in a decisive match — 19:16 among men. KRSU took the 3rd place. In the category under 18 years, the three leaders are All-Star, Easymoneysniper and Impulse.

The tournament is held annually.
