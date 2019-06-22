Kyrgyzstan takes 20th place in world basketball ranking

Kyrgyzstan takes the 20th place in the world 3 × 3 (streetball) ranking. The international federation of the sport reports.

There are three age groups in the ranking: up to 18, 23 years old and adults. Kyrgyzstan takes the highest place (the 20th in the world and the 7th in Asia) in the category under 18 among young men. There are 171 countries in total.

Four Kyrgyzstanis are included in the top 100 of the world in the individual ranking in the same category: Nursultan Lugmazov (21st place), Fyodor Bardashov (30th), Nurbek Aidanbek uulu (35th) and Denis Gerashchenko (49th).

Recently, the youth team of Kyrgyzstan participated in the World Cup in Mongolia.