13:22
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstan takes 20th place in world basketball ranking

Kyrgyzstan takes the 20th place in the world 3 × 3 (streetball) ranking. The international federation of the sport reports.

There are three age groups in the ranking: up to 18, 23 years old and adults. Kyrgyzstan takes the highest place (the 20th in the world and the 7th in Asia) in the category under 18 among young men. There are 171 countries in total.

Four Kyrgyzstanis are included in the top 100 of the world in the individual ranking in the same category: Nursultan Lugmazov (21st place), Fyodor Bardashov (30th), Nurbek Aidanbek uulu (35th) and Denis Gerashchenko (49th).

Recently, the youth team of Kyrgyzstan participated in the World Cup in Mongolia.
link:
views: 78
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan takes 14th place in world basketball ranking
Kyrgyzstan takes 13th place in world basketball ranking
Kyrgyzstan's basketball team performs at Asian Games
Kyrgyzstan takes 15th place in FIBA World Ranking
Kyrgyzstan finishes year in top ten of world basketball rankings
Kyrgyzstan ranks forth in world basketball ranking
Kyrgyzstan’s basketball team takes 2nd place at competitions in Russia
Bishkek team takes second place in Victory Basketball Cup
Kyrgyzstan ranks fifth in world basketball ranking
Kyrgyzstanis take first place at international streetball tournament
Popular
Members of banned extremist organization arrested in Naryn region Members of banned extremist organization arrested in Naryn region
Lifting of Atambayev’s immunity. Decision sent to Prosecutor General's Office Lifting of Atambayev’s immunity. Decision sent to Prosecutor General's Office
Ex-head of Defense Department Marat Bekenov arrested Ex-head of Defense Department Marat Bekenov arrested
Agreement on gasoline import may be signed with Kazakhstan this week Agreement on gasoline import may be signed with Kazakhstan this week