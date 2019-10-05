Kyrgyzstanis lose all matches at FIBA 3 × 3 World Cup 2019

Kyrgyzstanis lost all matches at the FIBA 3 × 3 World Cup 2019.

The championship among players under 23 years old continues in China. On October 4, the national team of the Kyrgyz Republic had the final matches in group C. At the beginning, it lost to the team of Italy with a score 4:22. Omurbek Atabekov and Azim Cholonbaev scored two points each.

Then, the Kyrgyzstanis lost to the team of Qatar (9:21). Fyodor Bardashov became the best player of the Kyrgyz team having scored 5 points.

Earlier, the national team of Kyrgyzstan lost to the teams of Ukraine (9:21) and Brazil (14:20). According to the results of the group stage, Kyrgyz basketball players took the last place and dropped out of the championship.