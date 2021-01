Earthquake with a magnitude of 3 occurred in Osh region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Emergencies Ministry reported.

According to the ministry, the earth shocks were registered at 14.22 today. The strength of the earthquake reached 3 points in Kara-Kochkor village, in Chimbai village, Uzgen district — 3, in Myrzake and Salam-Alik villages — 2.5 points.

No casualties or destruction were reported.