10:49
USD 84.80
EUR 103.01
RUB 1.13
English

Air pollution in Bishkek remains hazardous to health

Bishkek takes the 1st place in the World Air Quality ranking of the largest cities in the world.

As of 8.30 am, the status of the city is marked as «hazardous». The Air Quality Index, according to the website, is 492 (AQI).

Institute for Environmental Solutions Public Foundation has installed sensors in the capital and suburbs. The map shows average AQI value in different areas of the capital. It is updated hourly.

The U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan also installed a sensor. It shows the air quality index online. Information is updated hourly.

As of 8.00 am, the air quality index (AQI) in the diplomatic mission area was 170.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is divided into six categories indicating increasing levels of health hazard. AQI above 300 indicates hazardous air quality, while the index below 50 — good air quality.
link: https://24.kg/english/181433/
views: 126
Print
Related
Air pollution in Bishkek remains hazardous to health
Air pollution: Bishkek takes 1st place in ranking of most polluted cities
Air pollution: Bishkek takes 4th place in ranking of most polluted cities
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in many Bishkek districts
Air pollution: Bishkek takes 37th place in ranking of most polluted cities
Each Bishkek resident "smoked" 200 cigarettes in December due to smog
Air pollution: Bishkek takes 30th place in ranking of most polluted cities
Air pollution level decreases a little in Bishkek
Scientists: Road transport – main source of air pollution in Bishkek
Air pollution in Bishkek: Air quality index is 'good' in many districts
Popular
New draft Constitution of Kyrgyzstan ready for sending to Parliament New draft Constitution of Kyrgyzstan ready for sending to Parliament
Sadyr Japarov's niece to represent Kyrgyzstan at Miss Universe pageant Sadyr Japarov's niece to represent Kyrgyzstan at Miss Universe pageant
Elvira Surabaldieva, Tatyana Golikova discuss fight against coronavirus Elvira Surabaldieva, Tatyana Golikova discuss fight against coronavirus
Bishkek residents protest against minibuses fare increase Bishkek residents protest against minibuses fare increase
28 January, Thursday
10:39
Two more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan Two more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in...
10:34
Three patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
10:32
1,481 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 227 - in serious condition
10:24
128 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 84,303 in total
10:11
Aeroflot cancels regular international flights, including to Bishkek
27 January, Wednesday
17:41
At least 1,021 kindergartens resume work in Kyrgyzstan