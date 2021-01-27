10:12
USD 84.80
EUR 102.93
RUB 1.12
English

Business Ombudsman and Economy Ministry ink Memorandum of Cooperation

Business Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with the Ministry of Economy. Press service of the Business Ombudsman reports.

The purpose of the memorandum is interaction, establishment of effective cooperation to ensure transparent activities of public authorities.

«Within the framework of the agreement, it is planned to form directions for business development, implement measures to prevent corruption and other violations of the rights of entrepreneurs and provide support in the development and promotion of recommendations that improve business in the country,» the statement says.

The Business Ombudsman Robin Ord-Smith thanked the Ministry of Economy for their support. «I am glad that the first Memorandum of Cooperation was signed with the Ministry of Economy, a key partner on the part of the government. I am sure that we will continue active cooperation and direct further joint efforts to create a favorable climate for entrepreneurs and investors in the country,» the Business Ombudsman stressed.
link: https://24.kg/english/181295/
views: 76
Print
Related
Business Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan concerned about pressure on entrepreneurs
Robin Ord-Smith: Political instability has hit the economy hard
Businessmen, investors extremely concerned about safety of facilities and assets
Kyrgyzstan creates unified register of business problems
Business Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan concerned about excessive fines
Business Ombudsman discusses complaints of entrepreneurs with Deputy PM
Business Ombudsman concerned about passes required for entry into Bishkek
Business Ombudsman speaks for exempting entrepreneurs from obtaining passes
Business Ombudsman starts accepting complaints from entrepreneurs
Institute of Business Ombudsman begins work
Popular
Patrol police inspectors arrest robbery suspects in Bishkek Patrol police inspectors arrest robbery suspects in Bishkek
Joe Biden announces new rules for people entering USA Joe Biden announces new rules for people entering USA
93 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 83,796 in total 93 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 83,796 in total
Russia ready to start work on modernization of tax system of Kyrgyzstan Russia ready to start work on modernization of tax system of Kyrgyzstan
27 January, Wednesday
10:06
Emomali Rahmon announces victory over coronavirus in Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon announces victory over coronavirus in Ta...
10:00
SCNS summons Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev for interrogation
09:53
State Secretary of Transport Ministry taken into custody again
09:47
Business Ombudsman and Economy Ministry ink Memorandum of Cooperation
09:36
Air pollution in Bishkek remains hazardous to health
26 January, Tuesday
20:17
Kursan Asanov detained on suspicion of seizure of Interior Ministry building
20:07
Large screen installed on Ala-Too square to broadcast inauguration
19:58
Gold and foreign exchange reserves of Kyrgyzstan cover 6 months of imports
19:49
Inauguration of Sadyr Japarov to take place without media due to COVID-19