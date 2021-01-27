Business Ombudsman and Economy Ministry ink Memorandum of Cooperation

Business Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with the Ministry of Economy. Press service of the Business Ombudsman reports.

The purpose of the memorandum is interaction, establishment of effective cooperation to ensure transparent activities of public authorities.

«Within the framework of the agreement, it is planned to form directions for business development, implement measures to prevent corruption and other violations of the rights of entrepreneurs and provide support in the development and promotion of recommendations that improve business in the country,» the statement says.

The Business Ombudsman Robin Ord-Smith thanked the Ministry of Economy for their support. «I am glad that the first Memorandum of Cooperation was signed with the Ministry of Economy, a key partner on the part of the government. I am sure that we will continue active cooperation and direct further joint efforts to create a favorable climate for entrepreneurs and investors in the country,» the Business Ombudsman stressed.