Russia to be a party to infrastructure projects in Kyrgyzstan

Russia is ready to participate in large infrastructure projects in Kyrgyzstan. The head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, Denis Manturov, said at a meeting with the head of the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use of Kyrgyzstan Zhylgalbek Sagynbaev.

The parties discussed the existing formats of interaction, including within the Eurasian Economic Union, as well as key joint projects and initiatives. Representatives of Russia and Kyrgyzstan agreed, within the framework of the working group on cooperation in the field of industry, to develop an interdepartmental roadmap, which will include existing and promising joint projects in the field of automobile production, electrical engineering, light, pharmaceutical industry, and urban infrastructure.

Zhyrgalbek Sagynbaev, in turn, expressed interest in organizing production of Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan.