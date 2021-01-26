Manaschi Doolot Sydykov to become director of Manas Aiyly

Manaschi Doolot Sydykov will become a director of the cultural and ethnographic complex Manas Aiyly in Kyrgyzstan. The head of Bishkek Free Economic Zone, Kudret Taichabarov, posted on Facebook.

According to him, the Manas epic teller had been thinking over the proposal for a long time and accepted it.

«I invited Doolot Sydykov and offered to become the director of Manas Aiyly. He said that this was an unexpected proposal, had been thinking over it for a long time, and eventually agreed. I made this decision in the hope that he would be able to attract investors and preserve our historical and cultural values,» he wrote.

"Бөдөнөнү сойсо да касапчы сойсун" деген макал аябай жагат. Ошону эске алып "Манас" дегенде 3 күн, 3 түн уктабай койчу... Опубликовано Кудретом Тайчабаровым Понедельник, 25 января 2021 г.

Manaschi Doolot Sydykov had been reciting the Manas epic for 14 hours and 27 minutes on the central Ala-Too square on November 13. He originally planned a 12-hour reciting to get into the Guinness Book of World Records. The performance was broadcast live. He plans to tell the Manas epic in Osh for three days in a row.