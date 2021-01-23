11:30
USD 84.77
EUR 103.24
RUB 1.14
English

Manaschi Doolot Sydykov plans reciting of Manas epic for three days in Osh

Manaschi Doolot Sydykov plans reciting of Manas epic in Osh city for three days in a row. Press service of the City Hall of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The event is planned to be held during celebration of Nooruz holiday in March.

Related news
New record: Manaschi recited epic continuously for 14 hours 27 minutes
«Vice Mayor of Osh city Emil Shadykhanov met with the manaschi Doolot Sydykov, journalist Elnura Kulieva and the organizing committee. The official said that the City Hall was ready to help with holding the planned event,» the City Hall informed.

The manaschi Doolot Sydykov had been reciting the epic for 14 hours and 27 minutes on the central square Ala-Too in Bishkek on November 13. He originally planned a 12-hour reciting to get into the Guinness Book of World Records. The performance was broadcast live.
link: https://24.kg/english/180968/
views: 112
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov meets with manaschi Doolot Sydykov
New record: Manaschi recited epic continuously for 14 hours 27 minutes
Manaschi starts reciting epic to get into Guinness Book of Records
Manaschi from Kazakhstan translates Manas epic into Kazakh for 67 days
Kyrgyzstan to develop new rules for use of names of Manas epic heroes
Presentation of Manas epic in Uzbek language takes place in Osh
Chinese artists receive awards for popularization of Manas epic
Kyrgyzstan plans to prohibit naming alcohol after heroes of Manas epic
Exhibition devoted to Manas epic to open in South Korea
President to assist in publishing ancient manuscript of Manas epic
Popular
Citizen of Pakistan beaten at ZIL ski resort in Kyrgyzstan Citizen of Pakistan beaten at ZIL ski resort in Kyrgyzstan
Russia to provide Kyrgyzstan with 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine for free Russia to provide Kyrgyzstan with 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine for free
Creator of Russian vaccine against COVID-19 Sputnik V - native of Kyrgyzstan Creator of Russian vaccine against COVID-19 Sputnik V - native of Kyrgyzstan
Health Ministry: 47 percent of Kyrgyzstanis have already had COVID-19 Health Ministry: 47 percent of Kyrgyzstanis have already had COVID-19
23 January, Saturday
11:17
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in K...
11:14
1,695 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 248 - in serious condition
11:10
Two patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
11:08
93 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 83,796 in total
11:04
Russia ready to start work on modernization of tax system of Kyrgyzstan