Manaschi Doolot Sydykov plans reciting of Manas epic for three days in Osh

Manaschi Doolot Sydykov plans reciting of Manas epic in Osh city for three days in a row. Press service of the City Hall of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan reported.
The event is planned to be held during celebration of Nooruz holiday in March.
The manaschi Doolot Sydykov had been reciting the epic for 14 hours and 27 minutes on the central square Ala-Too in Bishkek on November 13. He originally planned a 12-hour reciting to get into the Guinness Book of World Records. The performance was broadcast live.