Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 99.7 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 550,765 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 99,702,779 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (25,290,524), India (10,667,736), Brazil (8,871,393), Russia (3,698,246), Germany (2,154,656), Italy (2,475,372), Spain (2,593,382), France (3,116,355), Turkey (2,435,247), Columbia (2,027,746) and Great Britain (3,680,101).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 54,900,000. The figure grew by 273,276 for 24 hours.

At least 2,139,227 people died from the virus (growth by 10,506 people for 24 hours), including 420,936 people — in the USA, 217,664— in Brazil, 153,470— in India, 85,881 — in Italy, 98,723— in the UK, and 150,273— in Mexico.

At least 84,068 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 227,157 cases — in Kazakhstan, 78,429— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.