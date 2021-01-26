15:46
USD 84.79
EUR 103.22
RUB 1.13
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 99.7 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 550,765 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 99,702,779 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (25,290,524), India (10,667,736), Brazil (8,871,393), Russia (3,698,246), Germany (2,154,656), Italy (2,475,372), Spain (2,593,382), France (3,116,355), Turkey (2,435,247), Columbia (2,027,746) and Great Britain (3,680,101).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 54,900,000. The figure grew by 273,276 for 24 hours.

At least 2,139,227 people died from the virus (growth by 10,506 people for 24 hours), including 420,936 people — in the USA, 217,664— in Brazil, 153,470— in India, 85,881 — in Italy, 98,723— in the UK, and 150,273— in Mexico.

At least 84,068 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 227,157 cases — in Kazakhstan, 78,429— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/181224/
views: 107
Print
Related
Vaccination against COVID-19 – pending issue in Kyrgyzstan
1,550 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 246 - in serious condition
One patient dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
97 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 84,068 in total
Elvira Surabaldieva, Tatyana Golikova discuss fight against coronavirus
Chief Pulmonologist urges to doublecheck conclusions of commission on COVID-19
Chief Pulmonologist tells why people died during first wave of COVID-19
Chief Resuscitator of Health Ministry not agree with commission on COVID-19
Relatives of Kyrgyzstanis died from COVID-19 hold rally at Health Ministry
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 99.1 million people globally
Popular
Patrol police inspectors arrest robbery suspects in Bishkek Patrol police inspectors arrest robbery suspects in Bishkek
Joe Biden announces new rules for people entering USA Joe Biden announces new rules for people entering USA
93 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 83,796 in total 93 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 83,796 in total
Russia ready to start work on modernization of tax system of Kyrgyzstan Russia ready to start work on modernization of tax system of Kyrgyzstan
26 January, Tuesday
15:27
Spokeswoman Galina Baiterek comments on Sadyr Japarov's visit to Russia Spokeswoman Galina Baiterek comments on Sadyr Japarov's...
15:04
Manaschi Doolot Sydykov to become director of Manas Aiyly
14:52
Bishkek City Hall promises to buy 10 buses for schoolchildren
14:43
Bishkek City Hall plans to build center for homeless people
14:34
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 99.7 million people globally