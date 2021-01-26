11:11
Kyrgyzstan plans to build railway from Kara-Keche to Balykchi

It is proposed to build a railway for transportation of brown coal from Kara-Keche coal field and other goods in Kyrgyzstan. The public procurement portal says.

Kyrgyz Temir Zholu company announced a tender for updating the feasibility study for construction of Balykchi — Kochkor — Kara-Keche railway. The national carrier plans to spend 110 million soms on it.

Within the project, it is planned to build the railway with a total length of 186 kilometers. The source of financing is the customer’s own funds.
