Russian Ambassador comments on scandal around Spekulyant warehouses

Embassy of Russia in Kyrgyzstan commented on the scandal around criminal case against owner of Spekulyant chain of stores. Nikolai Udovichenko, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Kyrgyz Republic, posted about it on his Instagram page.

According to him, the circumstances of the events are being clarified.

«We turned attention to the resonant situation with the retail chain owned by a Russian citizen. We find out the circumstances of the events that occurred,» the message says.

We will take measures to protect the legal rights of Russian business representatives.

Nikolai Udovichenko

Interdepartmental investigation group of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan and the Military Prosecutor’s Office opened a criminal case on the fact of corruption. According to the investigation, the heads and employees of commercial companies Spekulyant and NTK, in collusion with government officials, under the auspices of individual law enforcement and fiscal officials, organized a stable corruption scheme to import expired food products into the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

Owner of the chain of warehouses and stores, Vasily Shcherbin, was put on the wanted list.
