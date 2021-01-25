15:19
Ministry of Transport official caught in illicit enrichment

Pre-trial proceedings on illegal enrichment have begun in relation to the Director of the Road Facilities Department under the Ministry of Transport of Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

It was found out that the official, during the period of work in the civil service, acquired expensive movable and immovable property, a large number of cattle. The total cost exceeds his official income.

The suspect registered his relatives and affiliates who have no official income as owners of all the property. Three mansions and executive class cars, one more mansion and more than 20 apartments in the central part of Bishkek have been registered in such a way.

The official and his relatives often traveled to resorts in foreign countries.

«It is assumed that the head of the department significantly increased his assets due to the annual government procurement for the construction of nationally significant motor roads, for the implementation of which more than 3 billion soms are allocated from the budget annually. We are identifying other employees of the Ministry of Transport who may be involved in the corruption crimes,» the SCNS said.

The director of the Road Facilities Department is Shabdanbek Imankulov.
