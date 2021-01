Relatives of citizens of Kyrgyzstan, who died from coronavirus, hold rally at the building of the Ministry of Health in Bishkek. They demand lustration in the healthcare system and prosecution of officials who hid the COVID-19 treatment protocols last year.

«We demand justice and punishment for those responsible for deaths of our loved ones and those who did not take the necessary measures in due time. Let the doctors work and stop their persecution,» said one of the rally participants Yryskan Zulpukarova.

The investigative authorities are investigating 14 criminal cases within the fight against COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan. A number of high-ranking officials are suspects.