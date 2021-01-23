China to allocate 18 government scholarships for Kyrgyzstanis

China will allocate 18 government scholarships for citizens of Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Education and Science reported.

According to the ministry, the PRC announces a competition for study at higher educational institutions under undergraduate, graduate, doctoral programs and language training for the 2021-2022 academic year.

«China allocates 18 government scholarships for study at higher educational institutions, 8 of which are under the SCO agreement and 10 — under an interdepartmental agreement,» the ministry said.