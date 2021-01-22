18:54
Government prepares negotiating positions on payments for gas in rubles

The Government of Kyrgyzstan is preparing its positions to continue negotiations with Russia over mutual payments in rubles. Arzymat Aldayarov, Deputy General Director for Economy and Finance of Gazprom Kyrgyzstan LLC, announced at a press conference.

According to him, the initiative to switch to payments in rubles is being discussed. This issue requires a solution at the level of the heads of governments and presidents of the two countries.

«As a company that purchases gas, we will not be able to unequivocally answer the question how realistic it is to switch to payments in rubles. It is necessary to ask the party that sells gas. As for our company, it would be one of the options for resolving the issue of reduction of gas rates. But do not forget that gas is an exchange commodity. It is traded in international currency globally,» Arzymat Aldayarov said.
