17:01
Acting President signs decree on resignation of Government

Acting President, Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov signed a decree terminating Sadyr Japarov’s powers as Prime Minister of the republic. The Information Policy Department of the Executive Office of the President reports.

The entire Cabinet of Ministers also resigned.

It is specified that members of the Government perform their duties until formation of a new composition in accordance with the legislation of Kyrgyzstan. Artem Novikov will act as Prime Minister.

Sadyr Japarov made the decision to step down as the head of the Cabinet of Ministers the day before after the Central Election Commission officially declared the voting results valid.

Inauguration of the sixth president of the republic will take place at the Toktogul Satylganov National Philharmonic Hall on January 28.
