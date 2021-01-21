17:01
Sadyr Japarov steps down as Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan

Sadyr Japarov, who won the snap presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan on January 10, officially stepped down as the Prime Minister. The Chief of Staff of the President, Suyunbek Kasmambetov, told reporters.

According to him, Sadyr Japarov made the decision to resign as head of the Cabinet of Ministers the day before after the Central Election Commission officially declared the voting results valid. «As a result, the Government completely resigned. However, they will continue to fulfill their duties until a new Cabinet is appointed,» Suyunbek Kasmambetov said.

Inauguration of Sadyr Japarov will take place at the Toktogul Satylganov National Philharmonic Hall on January 28.
