The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) announced Sadyr Japarov the winner of the snap presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan. The decision was made yesterday at a meeting.

According to the information system of the CEC, 1,395,529 citizens voted in the early elections of the head of state and at least 1,105,248 people of them (79.2 percent) — for Sadyr Japarov.

The snap presidential elections and referendum on the form of government were held in the republic on January 10.