Parliamentary deputy suggests online vaccination of President, PM

Kyrgyzstan can consider coronavirus vaccines from other countries in addition to Russian and American ones. Deputy Dastan Bekeshev said at a meeting of the Parliament today.

According to him, the Kyrgyz Republic cannot be limited to the choice of a vaccine against COVID-19 from only two states.

«Now they say that in order to purchase the Pfizer vaccine, we need to purchase refrigerators. But there is no money. Sputnik V is proposed. But there are other vaccines as well. However, vaccination should be started with the President, Prime Minister and Speaker of Parliament. Show the procedure live so that people believe and agree to the vaccination,» Dastan Bekeshev believes.

Earlier, the Deputy Prime Minister Elvira Surabaldieva said that the vaccine against coronavirus would be delivered to Kyrgyzstan in June at the soonest.
