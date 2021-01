A man died in fire in Aravan district of Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The fire occurred in one of the houses in Toloikon village, Aravan district. The 37-year-old man died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

«About 20 square meters of the area burnt out. The man was poisoned by carbon monoxide. The cause of the fire is being investigated. Five fires have been registered in Kyrgyzstan over the past day,» the Emergencies Ministry said.