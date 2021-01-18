Kyrgyzstan asks Russia to increase number of regular flights

Kyrgyzstan asks Russia to increase the number of regular flights to reduce ticket prices. Stalbek Sharsheev, Director of the Civil Aviation Agency of the Ministry of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan, announced at a press conference.

«There are currently two regular flights to the Russian Federation per week. Flights from Bishkek to Moscow are operated by Aeroflot and Avia Traffic on Fridays. The rest 80 flights are charter flights. It was decided to contact the operational headquarters of the Russian Federation for combating coronavirus infection so that they are operated in the form of regular flights. As soon as this happens, the pricing policy will be settled,» Sharsheev said.

Answering the question about pricing, he noted that airlines are forced to take these measures to cover the costs they incurred during the pandemic.

«We cannot guarantee that prices will go down to those they were before the pandemic, but they will definitely not be as high as they are now. Let me also remind you that the prices for air tickets are set not by the Civil Aviation Agency, but by the airlines themselves,» he said.

Under the new rules for departure, citizens must have a passport and a certificate of the absence of COVID-19 disease. The medical certificate is valid for 72 hours.