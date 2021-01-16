13:00
USD 84.48
EUR 102.48
RUB 1.15
English

CEC to start preparations for parliamentary elections after referendum

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) will begin preparations for the parliamentary elections immediately after the referendum on approval of the new draft Constitution. Member of the Central Election Commission Tynchtyk Shainazarov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, most likely, the plebiscite on adoption of the new Basic Law will be held on April 11, on the day of local elections.

«As soon as we sum up the results of the referendum, we will begin preparations for the parliamentary elections. As far as I know, the country will be divided into 45 constituencies. Parties and self-nominated candidates must submit their notifications to the CEC in order we can consider them,» Tynchtyk Shainazarov said.

He added that the terms of registration would be approved additionally according to the calendar plan.

Sadyr Japarov announced earlier that parliamentary elections would be held in May.
link: https://24.kg/english/180215/
views: 103
Print
Related
Parliamentary elections to be set after referendum on new Constitution
Manual counting: Turnout for elections and referendum declines
Manual counting: Sadyr Japarov, presidential form of government hold lead
Presidential elections and referendum: 13,452 citizens vote abroad
Observers: Voters were limited in informed choice in referendum
Voting ends at polling station in USA and Canada
Japarov: Parliamentary elections will be held in May in Kyrgyzstan
Preliminary results: 81.52% of voters support presidential form of government
Voter turnout for referendum reaches 33.08 % as of 18.00
Japarov and Madumarov win most of votes in Vladivostok city
Popular
Health Ministry: Recovered COVID-19 patients can be re-infected with new strain Health Ministry: Recovered COVID-19 patients can be re-infected with new strain
Universities, colleges to switch to blended form of education in Kyrgyzstan Universities, colleges to switch to blended form of education in Kyrgyzstan
COVID-19: Education Ministry develops 3 options for teaching students COVID-19: Education Ministry develops 3 options for teaching students
Deputy PM: COVID-19 death toll in Kyrgyzstan is much higher Deputy PM: COVID-19 death toll in Kyrgyzstan is much higher
16 January, Saturday
12:23
Highest air pollution level registered in Ak-Orgo housing estate in Bishkek Highest air pollution level registered in Ak-Orgo housi...
12:15
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan tells about arrest of parliamentary deputy
12:07
CEC to start preparations for parliamentary elections after referendum
11:53
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 93.7 million people globally
11:38
No new cases of COVID-19 in health workers registered in Kyrgyzstan for 3 days