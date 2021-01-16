CEC to start preparations for parliamentary elections after referendum

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) will begin preparations for the parliamentary elections immediately after the referendum on approval of the new draft Constitution. Member of the Central Election Commission Tynchtyk Shainazarov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, most likely, the plebiscite on adoption of the new Basic Law will be held on April 11, on the day of local elections.

«As soon as we sum up the results of the referendum, we will begin preparations for the parliamentary elections. As far as I know, the country will be divided into 45 constituencies. Parties and self-nominated candidates must submit their notifications to the CEC in order we can consider them,» Tynchtyk Shainazarov said.

He added that the terms of registration would be approved additionally according to the calendar plan.

Sadyr Japarov announced earlier that parliamentary elections would be held in May.