Two men rob citizen of China in Bishkek

Suspects of robbery of a Chinese citizen were detained in Bishkek. They took 30,000 soms, mobile phone and documents away from him. The Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported.

A citizen of the PRC made a statement to the Internal Affairs Department of Sverdlovsky district of the capital on October 11, 2020 with a request to take action against the unknown persons who robbed him that day. He stated that two men broke into his house on Lermontov Street, threatened him and took his money, phone and documents away.

In the course of search activities, investigators of the criminal police detained a 27-year-old and a 28-year-old men.

«The detainees were taken to the investigative service and, in accordance with Article 98 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, were placed in the temporary detention center of the Bishkek Main Internal Affairs Department. Investigative actions and operational search measures are underway to establish the possible involvement of the suspects in other crimes,» the police department reported.