22:42
USD 83.08
EUR 102.39
RUB 1.13
English

China to continue pursuing friendly relations with Kyrgyzstan

China will continue pursuing a course of friendly relations with Kyrgyzstan. The Embassy of China in the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

«As a friendly neighbor and all-round strategic partner of the Kyrgyz Republic, China always respects the development path chosen by the Kyrgyz side in accordance with the national realities in the country and sincerely hopes that the Kyrgyz side will successfully complete important political processes within the framework of the law, maintain stability in the country and implement development of the state,» the Spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry of the PCR Zhao Lijian said.

It was also stressed that the Chinese side will continue to adhere to the course of friendly relations with Kyrgyzstan, constantly deepening bilateral mutually beneficial cooperation with the Kyrgyz side in order to promote the Chinese-Kyrgyz relations of comprehensive strategic partnership.
link: https://24.kg/english/179603/
views: 59
Print
Related
Checkpoints on border with China temporarily closed
Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan awarded Special Book Award of China
Kyrgyzstan to pay China 50 million in case of debt restructuring
At least 35 streets to be renovated at expense of PRC grant in Bishkek in 2021
Foreign Ministry again asks China to ease debt burden on Kyrgyzstan’s budget
China ready to increase number of vehicles passing through Irkeshtam, Torugart
Roll-over of debt to China to cost Kyrgyzstan 2.9 billion soms
China provides another humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan
China closely monitors enforcement of rights of Chinese companies in Kyrgyzstan
Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan asks China to ease payment of state debt
Popular
COVID-19: Will Kyrgyzstan be able to resist new strain COVID-19: Will Kyrgyzstan be able to resist new strain
Pakistani students protest blacklist of Kyrgyz medical schools Pakistani students protest blacklist of Kyrgyz medical schools
Schools and kindergartens to open in Bishkek Schools and kindergartens to open in Bishkek
Another rally held near White House in Bishkek Another rally held near White House in Bishkek
11 January, Monday
22:32
Sadyr Japarov tells how he is going to rule the country Sadyr Japarov tells how he is going to rule the country
22:22
China to continue pursuing friendly relations with Kyrgyzstan
21:28
Former PM Kubatbek Boronov summoned for interrogation by Financial Police
21:18
Observers: Voters were limited in informed choice in referendum
20:03
OSCE observer mission names violations during elections in Kyrgyzstan