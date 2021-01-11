China to continue pursuing friendly relations with Kyrgyzstan

China will continue pursuing a course of friendly relations with Kyrgyzstan. The Embassy of China in the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

«As a friendly neighbor and all-round strategic partner of the Kyrgyz Republic, China always respects the development path chosen by the Kyrgyz side in accordance with the national realities in the country and sincerely hopes that the Kyrgyz side will successfully complete important political processes within the framework of the law, maintain stability in the country and implement development of the state,» the Spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry of the PCR Zhao Lijian said.

It was also stressed that the Chinese side will continue to adhere to the course of friendly relations with Kyrgyzstan, constantly deepening bilateral mutually beneficial cooperation with the Kyrgyz side in order to promote the Chinese-Kyrgyz relations of comprehensive strategic partnership.