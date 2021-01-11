About 500 people gather on Ala-Too square in Bishkek

About 500 people gathered on the central square in Bishkek. A concert to celebrate Sadyr Japarov’s election victory will be held there today.

A stage and equipment were installed near the main New Year tree of Kyrgyzstan. Ten plastic garbage cans were placed along the square.

It is planned that Sadyr Japarov will visit the event and will thank the Kyrgyzstanis for entrusting him with the fate of the country.

Earlier, the Department of the Patrol Police Service of the capital reported that movement of traffic through the central square Ala-Too is restricted until further notice.

The concert in honor of Sadyr Japarov was planned last night, but it did not take place.

Snap presidential elections and referendum on form of government were held in Kyrgyzstan yesterday.