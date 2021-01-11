16:39
USD 83.08
EUR 102.39
RUB 1.13
English

About 500 people gather on Ala-Too square in Bishkek

About 500 people gathered on the central square in Bishkek. A concert to celebrate Sadyr Japarov’s election victory will be held there today.

A stage and equipment were installed near the main New Year tree of Kyrgyzstan. Ten plastic garbage cans were placed along the square.

It is planned that Sadyr Japarov will visit the event and will thank the Kyrgyzstanis for entrusting him with the fate of the country.

Earlier, the Department of the Patrol Police Service of the capital reported that movement of traffic through the central square Ala-Too is restricted until further notice.

The concert in honor of Sadyr Japarov was planned last night, but it did not take place.

Snap presidential elections and referendum on form of government were held in Kyrgyzstan yesterday.
link: https://24.kg/english/179544/
views: 139
Print
Related
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Japarov on election victory
Secretary General of Turkic Council congratulates Sadyr Japarov on election win
Japarov: Parliamentary elections will be held in May in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov tells about reforms in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov asks people for assistance to eradicate corruption
President of Afghanistan congratulates Sadyr Japarov on election win
Preparations for celebration of Sadyr Japarov’s victory underway in Bishkek
Sadyr Japarov ready to recognize any result of voting in presidential elections
Government: Payment of debt to China by Zhetim-Too - personal opinion of Japarov
Criminal case on hostage-taking against Sadyr Japarov closed
Popular
COVID-19: Will Kyrgyzstan be able to resist new strain COVID-19: Will Kyrgyzstan be able to resist new strain
Pakistani students protest blacklist of Kyrgyz medical schools Pakistani students protest blacklist of Kyrgyz medical schools
Schools and kindergartens to open in Bishkek Schools and kindergartens to open in Bishkek
Another rally held near White House in Bishkek Another rally held near White House in Bishkek
11 January, Monday
16:05
Vladimir Putin congratulates Sadyr Japarov on election win Vladimir Putin congratulates Sadyr Japarov on election...
15:57
OIC mission: Principles of democracy in elections were preserved in Kyrgyzstan
15:50
Presidential elections and referendum: CEC considers voting results as reliable
15:41
Observer mission: Elections were held openly and democratically
15:25
About 500 people gather on Ala-Too square in Bishkek