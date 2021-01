Central Ala-Too square in Bishkek is temporarily closed for traffic. Press service of the Department of the Patrol Police Service of Bishkek reports.

The reason is the holding of a festive event in celebration of the results of the presidential elections.

«Chui Avenue is temporarily closed from 13:00 until further notice. We urge drivers to take the event with understanding,» the Patrol Police Service noted.

Snap presidential elections were held in Kyrgyzstan yesterday. According to preliminary data, Sadyr Japarov won the elections.