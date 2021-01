A rally for fair presidential elections is held near the White House in Bishkek.

According to Nurgul Kozhomberdieva, participant of the rally, people whose reputation has been tarnished by ties with the organized crime groups, as well as the regime of fugitive president Kurmanbek Bakiyev, are now striving for power.

«We also oppose the presidential form of government. Presidential form may be good in the USA, but we live in Central Asia. In our country, this form of government turns into a khanate. We do not want to change the Constitution,» she said.