144 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 81,656 in total

At least 144 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, 60 people got infected in Bishkek, 5 — in Osh city, 30 — in Chui region, 10 — in Osh region, 3 — in Naryn region, 22— in Issyk-Kul region, 1 — in Talas region, 11 — in Jalal-Abad region and 2 — in Batken region.

In total, 81,656 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/179026/
