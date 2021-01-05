Kyrgyzstan amends law on economic amnesty

Acting President of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov signed a law amending some legislative acts on economic amnesty. Press service of the head of state reported.

The law was adopted by the Parliament on December 23, 2020. It comes into force on the day of its official publication.

The following types of crimes fall under the amnesty:

Causing property damage by deception or abuse of trust;

Illegal business or banking activities;

Pseudo-entrepreneurship;

Monopolistic actions and restriction of competition;

Illegal use of means of individualization of goods (works, services);

Disclosure of commercial, banking and taxpayer secrets;

Insider trading in the securities market;

Economic smuggling.

Smugglers are asked to pay customs duties at a double rate.

In turn, state bodies undertake not to use or disclose information obtained in the process of studying the declarations. Moreover, there is no social obligation on them.

The draft law notes that in case of repeated commission of acts, release from criminal responsibility and punishment is not applied.