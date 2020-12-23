Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopts law on economic amnesty

Three deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan voted against the law on economic amnesty. Dastan Bekeshev, Aisuluu Mamashova and Natalya Nikitenko voted against it.

The document was adopted by a majority of votes.

The following types of crimes fall under the amnesty:

Causing property damage by deception or abuse of trust;

Illegal entrepreneurship or banking activities;

Pseudo-business;

Monopolistic actions and restriction of competition;

Illegal use of means of individualization of goods (works, services);

Disclosure of commercial, banking and taxpayers’ secrets;

Insider trading in the securities market;

Economic smuggling.

Smugglers are offered to pay customs duties at a double rate.

In turn, state bodies undertake not to use or disclose information obtained in the process of studying their declarations. Moreover, there will be no social obligation for them.

The draft bill notes that in case of repeated commission of the acts, release from criminal responsibility and punishment is not applied.

Some deputies, in particular Natalya Nikitenko, believe that the document should be finalized and it will not work.