Economic amnesty: What crimes will fall under the law

The draft law on economic amnesty was sent to voting in the first reading. The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan considered this initiative at its meeting today.

In accordance with the draft law, in case of voluntary compensation for damage caused to the owner, the person shall be exempted from criminal liability and punishment for committing an act provided for by the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«This is necessary to support the business. The draft law does not concern crimes directed against person,» one of the initiators, Gulshat Asylbaeva, said.

If the law is adopted, the following types of crimes will fall under the amnesty:

Causing property damage by deception or abuse of trust;

Illegal business or banking activities;

Pseudo-entrepreneurship;

Monopolistic actions and restriction of competition;

Illegal use of means of individualization of goods (works, services);

Disclosure of commercial, banking and taxpayer secrets;

Insider trading in the securities market;

Economic smuggling.

The draft law invites smugglers to pay doubled customs duties.

In turn, state bodies undertake not to use or disclose information obtained in the process of studying the declarations. Moreover, there is no social obligation on them.

The draft law notes that in case of repeated commission of acts, release from criminal responsibility and punishment is not applied.

The deputies proposed to indicate term of the law.