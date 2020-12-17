21:03
USD 83.35
EUR 101.76
RUB 1.14
English

Economic amnesty: What crimes will fall under the law

The draft law on economic amnesty was sent to voting in the first reading. The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan considered this initiative at its meeting today.

In accordance with the draft law, in case of voluntary compensation for damage caused to the owner, the person shall be exempted from criminal liability and punishment for committing an act provided for by the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«This is necessary to support the business. The draft law does not concern crimes directed against person,» one of the initiators, Gulshat Asylbaeva, said.

If the law is adopted, the following types of crimes will fall under the amnesty:

  • Causing property damage by deception or abuse of trust;
  • Illegal business or banking activities;
  • Pseudo-entrepreneurship;
  • Monopolistic actions and restriction of competition;
  • Illegal use of means of individualization of goods (works, services);
  • Disclosure of commercial, banking and taxpayer secrets;
  • Insider trading in the securities market;
  • Economic smuggling.

The draft law invites smugglers to pay doubled customs duties.

In turn, state bodies undertake not to use or disclose information obtained in the process of studying the declarations. Moreover, there is no social obligation on them.

The draft law notes that in case of repeated commission of acts, release from criminal responsibility and punishment is not applied.

The deputies proposed to indicate term of the law.
link: https://24.kg/english/177092/
views: 56
Print
Related
Economic amnesty: Sadyr Japarov is optimistic and is waiting for funds
Popular
Issue of return of students to universities remains open Issue of return of students to universities remains open
Agreements to be signed with parents not letting their children attend school Agreements to be signed with parents not letting their children attend school
Judge of Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan detained for illegal enrichment Judge of Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan detained for illegal enrichment
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar drops by 1.5 soms in Kyrgyzstan Exchange rate of U.S. dollar drops by 1.5 soms in Kyrgyzstan
17 December, Thursday
20:47
Kyrgyzstan to pay China 50 million in case of debt restructuring Kyrgyzstan to pay China 50 million in case of debt rest...
20:42
Economic amnesty: What crimes will fall under the law
18:32
Sadyr Japarov: Fourth revolution is possible in Kyrgyzstan
18:15
Free ice rink to resume work in Bishkek
18:03
At least 35 streets to be renovated at expense of PRC grant in Bishkek in 2021