A man’s body was found in an apartment in Kyzyl-Kiya city. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Rescuers opened the door of one of the apartments on Mayakovsky Street the day before.

«They arrived at the scene at 15.49. The body of a 58-year-old man was found inside the apartment. It was handed over to law enforcement officers,» the Emergencies Ministry said.