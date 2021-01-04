Presidential elections: Supporters of Sadyr Japarov threaten Kara-Suu residents

Coordination Rapid Response Group of the Central Commission for Elections and Referenda of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) received a message from Common Cause Public Foundation.

It says that athletic men go from door to door in Kirov village, Kara-Suu district, Osh region, and threaten with physical violence, if the presidential candidate Sadyr Japarov does not win the majority of votes.

The members of the group sent the materials to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, notified the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Kara-Suu Territorial Election Commission. They asked to check the information received.

The snap presidential elections and referendum to determine the form of government will be held on the same day — January 10 in Kyrgyzstan.