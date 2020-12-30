Brother of deputy Sagyndyk Keldibaev detained for bribe extortion

An employee of the South-Western customs was detained in Osh city for extortion of a bribe. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

The detainee is the brother of the deputy of Parliament Sagyndyk Keldibaev.

«It was found out that the 48-year-old customs officer extorted money from a private entrepreneur for permission to transit vehicles with cargo through the territory of Kyrgyzstan. He was caught red-handed on December 29 while receiving $ 1,000,» the state committee said.

A criminal case was initiated on the fact of extortion. Investigation is underway.