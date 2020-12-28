15:12
USD 81.88
EUR 99.92
RUB 1.11
English

Marat Amankulov resigns as leader of Birimdik party

Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, Marat Amankulov, left the post of Chairman of Birimdik party and withdrew from it.

Deputy Dastan Bekeshev posted a conversation with Amankulov on Telegram, in which the latter answers questions from the colleague. «I am not going to join any party. The status of a non-party member suits me perfectly. I will be engaged in scientific and educational activities. I am not planning to participate in the parliamentary elections,» Marat Amankulov said.

Marat Amankulov became the head of Birimdik in 2019. The top 20 of this political organization included the brother of the ex-president Sooronbai Jeenbekov, Asylbek Jeenbekov. The party took part in the scandalous parliamentary elections on October 4, the results of which were declared invalid by the Central Election Commission. Human rights activists, lawyers and rivals in the race accused Birimdik, like Mekenim Kyrgyzstan, of unprecedented violations — mass bribery of voters and fraud.
link: https://24.kg/english/178254/
views: 65
Print
Related
Mirlan Bakirov officially resigns as Deputy Speaker of Parliament
Mirlan Bakirov resigns as Deputy Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
Head of Bishkekzelenkhoz Elnura Zholdosheva resigns
Parliament members collects signatures for resignation of Deputy Speaker
Talantbek Isaev resigns
Deputy Head of Financial Police Sagynbek Abdyldaev dismissed
Chairman of National Energy Holding Aitmamat Nazarov resigns
Duishen Irsaliev relieved of post as General Director of Bishkek FEZ
Aida Ismailova relieved of her post as Deputy Prime Minister
Ulukbek Kochkorov resigns as Social Development Minister of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Education Ministry develops plan for resumption of education at universities Education Ministry develops plan for resumption of education at universities
Bishkek schools plan to return to traditional form of education from 3rd term Bishkek schools plan to return to traditional form of education from 3rd term
Hospital built in Kyzyl-Suu village of Osh region for 25.5 million soms Hospital built in Kyzyl-Suu village of Osh region for 25.5 million soms
Russia donates PCR tests to Kyrgyzstan Russia donates PCR tests to Kyrgyzstan
28 December, Monday
14:48
Marat Amankulov resigns as leader of Birimdik party Marat Amankulov resigns as leader of Birimdik party
14:34
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan signs unprofitable contract for over $ 1 million
14:06
UN commemorates 1st International Day of Epidemic Preparedness
13:51
27-year-old man drowns in river in Naryn
12:52
25-year-old citizen of India arrested in Bishkek with drugs