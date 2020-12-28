Marat Amankulov resigns as leader of Birimdik party

Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, Marat Amankulov, left the post of Chairman of Birimdik party and withdrew from it.

Deputy Dastan Bekeshev posted a conversation with Amankulov on Telegram, in which the latter answers questions from the colleague. «I am not going to join any party. The status of a non-party member suits me perfectly. I will be engaged in scientific and educational activities. I am not planning to participate in the parliamentary elections,» Marat Amankulov said.

Marat Amankulov became the head of Birimdik in 2019. The top 20 of this political organization included the brother of the ex-president Sooronbai Jeenbekov, Asylbek Jeenbekov. The party took part in the scandalous parliamentary elections on October 4, the results of which were declared invalid by the Central Election Commission. Human rights activists, lawyers and rivals in the race accused Birimdik, like Mekenim Kyrgyzstan, of unprecedented violations — mass bribery of voters and fraud.