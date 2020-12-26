15:47
USD 81.88
EUR 99.92
RUB 1.11
English

Referendum in Kyrgyzstan: CEC registers three more campaign groups

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan registered three more campaign groups. The decision was made today at the meeting.

These groups will speak for the presidential republic. Thus, eight groups will campaign for the presidential form of government, two — for the parliamentary form and two — for none of the above options.

The campaign groups must create funds within four calendar days to pay including for publishing explanatory materials in private media. Airtime and space in the state media are provided free of charge based on drawing of lots.

Voters are offered to choose the form of government in the Kyrgyz Republic:

  • Presidential republic,
  • Parliamentary republic,
  • None of the above.

Citizens can vote either for the presidential, or for the parliamentary form, or against all proposed options.
link: https://24.kg/english/178130/
views: 65
Print
Related
CEC of Kyrgyzstan accredits 78 more international observers
Referendum in Kyrgyzstan: CEC registers 10 campaign groups
Kyrgyzstan allocates 598.4 million soms for holding elections and referendum
Elections in Kyrgyzstan: Economy and business not to withstand another shock
Presidential elections: CEC accredits 42 international observers
Referendum in Kyrgyzstan: CEC registers two campaign groups
About 11,000 policemen to guard polling stations on election day in Kyrgyzstan
Referendum in Kyrgyzstan: At least 35,575 voters registered abroad
Elections 2021: Places of presidential candidates on the ballot announced
Presidential elections: Kyrgyzstanis to vote at 48 polling stations abroad
Popular
Education Ministry develops plan for resumption of education at universities Education Ministry develops plan for resumption of education at universities
Bishkek schools plan to return to traditional form of education from 3rd term Bishkek schools plan to return to traditional form of education from 3rd term
Uzbekistan suspends flights with eight countries Uzbekistan suspends flights with eight countries
Sadyr Japarov included in Top 10 Politicians-Winners Sadyr Japarov included in Top 10 Politicians-Winners
26 December, Saturday
15:37
CEC of Kyrgyzstan accredits 78 more international observers CEC of Kyrgyzstan accredits 78 more international obse...
15:24
Referendum in Kyrgyzstan: CEC registers three more campaign groups
15:05
SCNS decides to transfer Matraimov's property to the state
14:46
Artem Novikov promises to support entrepreneurs in Jalal-Abad region
14:01
Center of Interior Ministry and Torture Prevention Center to start cooperation