Referendum in Kyrgyzstan: CEC registers 10 campaign groups

Snap presidential elections and a referendum on form of government will be held in Kyrgyzstan on January 10, 2021.

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan registered 10 campaign groups:

  • For presidential republic — 5 campaign groups;
  • Against the presidential republic — 1 campaign group;
  • For parliamentary republic — 2 campaign groups;
  • None of the above — 2 campaign groups.

The campaign groups must create funds within four calendar days to pay including for publishing explanatory materials in private media.

Voters are offered to choose the form of government in the Kyrgyz Republic:

  • Presidential republic,
  • Parliamentary republic,
  • None of the above.

Citizens can vote either for the presidential, or for the parliamentary form, or against all proposed options.
link: https://24.kg/english/178083/
views: 110
