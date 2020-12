Criminal gang that robbed a 57-year-old local resident was detained in Kara-Suu district of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported. The victim is a Russian citizen.

«Unknown masked persons burst into the house of a 57-year-old citizen living in Kara-Suu district of Osh region on December 15 at 02.30. The criminals beat the owner of the house and tied him up with duct tape. Having searched the whole house, they stole 40,000 soms and then fled,» the statement says.

A criminal case has been initiated into the robbery. Investigators managed to identify and detain four suspects, including those previously convicted of murder, grievous bodily harm, and hooliganism. The detainees are from 30 to 42 years old. All of them are residents of Bishkek and Chui region. Their involvement in other similar crimes is being checked. Pretrial investigation continues.