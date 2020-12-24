18:13
Kyrgyzstan allocates 598.4 million soms for holding elections and referendum

At least 598.4 million soms are allocated from the budget of Kyrgyzstan for the upcoming presidential elections and referendum. The Finance Minister of the country Kiyalbek Mukashev announced at a meeting of the Security Council today.

According to him, 382.3 million soms of this amount were financed from the 2020 budget, the rest — from the 2021 budget.

At least 364.6 million out of the funds were allocated to the Central Election Commission for organization of pre-election events. «In addition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was allocated 12 million soms, the State Migration Service — 19 million and the Ministry of Internal Affairs — 4.8 million soms for organizing the electoral process and referendum for Kyrgyzstanis outside the country,» Kiyalbek Mukashev said.

Moreover, the acting President of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov noted that by deciding to hold the presidential elections and the referendum on form of government on the same day, the state saved a significant amount. «If we held each election separately, it would cost almost 1 billion soms. Therefore, I consider it reasonable to hold them on the same day, given the current crisis that the republic is experiencing due to the pandemic,» he added.
