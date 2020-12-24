18:13
Elections in Kyrgyzstan: Economy and business not to withstand another shock

Acting Prime Minister, First Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov said at a meeting of the Security Council today that the economy and business in Kyrgyzstan today, more than ever, need stability and this sector will no longer withstand the other shocks.

According to him, the Government is obliged to ensure fair elections in accordance with the principles of democracy. «The task of the Cabinet of Ministers is to prevent anyone from using the administrative resource. If such facts appear, inform. The government will deal only with organizational and technical issues. There will be no direct interference in the electoral process. The secrecy of the voting will be respected. Therefore, I urge you not to succumb to provocations and bribery,» the acting PM said.

I officially announce: there will be no orders on campaigning and forcing to vote on behalf of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Artem Novikov

He stressed that transparent elections are a guarantee of the country’s stability, and added: the State Committee for National Security will ensure cybersecurity in holding the elections and counting of votes. «You shouldn’t worry about this. In addition, the Ministry of Internal Affairs will promptly respond to all signals about violations, bribery and falsification attempts. We will ask the Prosecutor General’s Office to consider such signals immediately,» the acting head of Government said.

He recalled that in connection with abolition of Form No. 2, citizens whose registration does not correspond to their place of residence, from January 8, which is declared a day off, to January 10, are given the opportunity to go to the place where they are registered in order to fulfill their civic duty.

Artem Novikov also urged citizens to submit their biometric data by December 29 inclusive. Earlier it was reported that more than 800,000 Kyrgyzstanis did not go through this procedure.

Snap presidential elections and referendum on determining the form of government will be held on the same day — January 10, 2021 in Kyrgyzstan.
