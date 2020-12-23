Mass brawl occurs in Nizhnyaya Ala-Archa village, suspects detained

A mass brawl broke out in Nizhnyaya Ala-Archa village. Video of the incident was posted on Seychas Telegram channel.

The footage shows how one guy was hit by an unknown man. Then a fight began.

The Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region told 24.kg news agency that the suspects in beating two young men were detained in Alamedin district.

«Two 19-year-old people turned to the police with a statement. They asked to take action against unknown persons who, on December 20 of this year, between 3.00 am and 4.00 am, inflicted bodily harm on them near one of the shops located in Nizhnyaya Ala-Archa village. As a result, the young guys were taken to the territorial hospital. This fact was registered on the grounds of crime under Article 266 «Hooliganism» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. As a result of the measures taken, a 49-year-old man and his 23-year-old son were detained on suspicion of committing this crime. At present, the detainees are placed in the temporary detention center of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek city. All necessary examinations have been commissioned. Pre-trial proceedings are ongoing,» the Internal Affairs Department said.