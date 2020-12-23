16:13
USD 81.06
EUR 99.07
RUB 1.08
English

Mass brawl occurs in Nizhnyaya Ala-Archa village, suspects detained

A mass brawl broke out in Nizhnyaya Ala-Archa village. Video of the incident was posted on Seychas Telegram channel.

The footage shows how one guy was hit by an unknown man. Then a fight began.

The Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region told 24.kg news agency that the suspects in beating two young men were detained in Alamedin district.

«Two 19-year-old people turned to the police with a statement. They asked to take action against unknown persons who, on December 20 of this year, between 3.00 am and 4.00 am, inflicted bodily harm on them near one of the shops located in Nizhnyaya Ala-Archa village. As a result, the young guys were taken to the territorial hospital. This fact was registered on the grounds of crime under Article 266 «Hooliganism» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. As a result of the measures taken, a 49-year-old man and his 23-year-old son were detained on suspicion of committing this crime. At present, the detainees are placed in the temporary detention center of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek city. All necessary examinations have been commissioned. Pre-trial proceedings are ongoing,» the Internal Affairs Department said.
link: https://24.kg/english/177729/
views: 98
Print
Related
Mass brawl occurs near TsUM in Bishkek, 15 people detained
Mass brawl in Moscow: Two citizens of Kyrgyzstan convicted
Mass brawl in Aravan: Six people arrested, two handed notice of suspicion
Mass brawl occurs in Issyk-Ata district, six people hospitalized
Kyrgyz and Tajiks detained in Moscow for mass brawl
About 90 criminal cases opened on riots in southern Kazakhstan
Conflict in Masanchi: Schools and kindergartens resume work
Kazakhstanis transported to Almaty from hospitals of Kyrgyzstan
Mass brawl between schoolgirls occurs in Aksy
Mass brawl in Bishkek. Police detain eight people
Popular
Elections 2021: Places of presidential candidates on the ballot announced Elections 2021: Places of presidential candidates on the ballot announced
Gun shop fire in Bishkek: One killed, three injured Gun shop fire in Bishkek: One killed, three injured
Russia to allocate 623.4 million rubles to Kyrgyzstan for product labeling Russia to allocate 623.4 million rubles to Kyrgyzstan for product labeling
UNICEF Representative in Kyrgyzstan: Children deserve ethical media coverage UNICEF Representative in Kyrgyzstan: Children deserve ethical media coverage
23 December, Wednesday
15:24
Mass brawl occurs in Nizhnyaya Ala-Archa village, suspects detained Mass brawl occurs in Nizhnyaya Ala-Archa village, susp...
15:03
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar exceeds 84 soms in Kyrgyzstan
14:43
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 77.9 million people globally
14:19
Mirlan Bakirov officially resigns as Deputy Speaker of Parliament
14:11
Kyrgyz woman and citizen of Uzbekistan steal alcohol in Russian stores