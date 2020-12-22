Mirlan Bakirov resigns as Deputy Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan

Mirlan Bakirov has resigned from the post of Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan. His colleague Bakyt Torobaev announced it on his Instagram page.

According to him, Ulanbek Ismailov was nominated for the vacant post.

«Mirlan Bakirov has proved himself as the Deputy Speaker of the Parliament, gained experience. He showed himself well in the political sphere. He decided to resign at his own free will in order to make way for the younger generation of deputies,» Bakyt Torobaev wrote.

According to him, Ulanbek Ismailov was nominated for the position of the Deputy Speaker of the Parliament by the decision of the Political Council of Onuguu-Progress party. «As a result of the opinion poll, the deputies supported the faction’s decision,» he concluded.