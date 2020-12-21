15:27
About 11,000 policemen to guard polling stations on election day in Kyrgyzstan

More than 11,000 police officers will be on duty at 2,420 polling stations throughout Kyrgyzstan on the election day. The Interior Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Ulan Niyazbekov, announced this today at a meeting on preparation for the presidential elections.

«The internal affairs bodies have been tasked with responding immediately to all violations. The police must suppress any illegal acts, make operational decisions in accordance with the law, carry out work on the prevention of offenses and crimes, and perform assigned tasks. Bribery of voters, use of administrative resource and other violations of the law are unacceptable. During the preparation and holding of the elections, special attention will be paid to the work of the internal affairs bodies, therefore, I instruct to step up measures to address the urgent tasks, including in the field of road safety,» the ministry’s press service quotes the official as saying.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs calls on all election participants to comply with the rule of law, and also warns that bribery of voters is punishable by law.

Early presidential elections will be held in Kyrgyzstan on January 10, 2021.
