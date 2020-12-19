Elections 2021: Places of presidential candidates on the ballot announced

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan held the ceremony of drawing of lots today to determine the sequence of presidential candidates on the ballot.

The candidates have the following counting numbers:

1. Sadyr Japarov.

2. Kanatbek Isaev.

3. Myktybek Arstanbek.

4. Klara Sooronkulova.

5. Imamidin Tashov.

6. Rashid Tagaev.

7. Abdil Segizbaev.

8. Adakhan Madumarov.

9. Aimen Kasenov.

10. Ulukbek Kochkorov.

11. Zhenishbek Baiguttiev.

12. Eldar Abakirov.

13. Kursan Asanov.

14. Arstanbek Abdyldaev.

15. Ravshan Dzheenbekov.

16. Baktybek Kalmamatov.

17. Babyrzhan Tolbaev.

18. Kanybek Imanaliev.

In addition, the ballots will have «None of the above» option.

Early presidential elections will be held in on January 10, 2021 in Kyrgyzstan.