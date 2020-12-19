15:56
USD 80.70
EUR 98.94
RUB 1.10
English

Elections 2021: Places of presidential candidates on the ballot announced

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan held the ceremony of drawing of lots today to determine the sequence of presidential candidates on the ballot.

The candidates have the following counting numbers:

1. Sadyr Japarov.

2. Kanatbek Isaev.

3. Myktybek Arstanbek.

4. Klara Sooronkulova.

5. Imamidin Tashov.

6. Rashid Tagaev.

7. Abdil Segizbaev.

8. Adakhan Madumarov.

9. Aimen Kasenov.

10. Ulukbek Kochkorov.

11. Zhenishbek Baiguttiev.

12. Eldar Abakirov.

13. Kursan Asanov.

14. Arstanbek Abdyldaev.

15. Ravshan Dzheenbekov.

16. Baktybek Kalmamatov.

17. Babyrzhan Tolbaev.

18. Kanybek Imanaliev.

In addition, the ballots will have «None of the above» option.

Early presidential elections will be held in on January 10, 2021 in Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/177293/
views: 100
Print
Related
Presidential elections: Kyrgyzstanis to vote at 48 polling stations abroad
Presidential elections: Three additional polling stations opened abroad
At least 78 international observers accredited for presidential elections
Presidential elections: 2,473 polling stations to operate on election day
Presidential elections: 3,552,582 voters registered in Kyrgyzstan
CEC of Kyrgyzstan registers 18 candidates for presidency
Presidential elections: CEC accredits 23 more international observers
Presidential elections: CEC approves signature sheets of 18 candidates
Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan names front runners of presidential race
Presidential elections: CEC could open additional polling stations in Russia
Popular
Issue of return of students to universities remains open Issue of return of students to universities remains open
Citizen of Pakistan beaten and robbed in Bishkek Citizen of Pakistan beaten and robbed in Bishkek
Judge of Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan detained for illegal enrichment Judge of Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan detained for illegal enrichment
Sadyr Japarov: Fourth revolution is possible in Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov: Fourth revolution is possible in Kyrgyzstan
19 December, Saturday
15:29
Russia to allocate 623.4 million rubles to Kyrgyzstan for product labeling Russia to allocate 623.4 million rubles to Kyrgyzstan f...
15:21
Gun shop fire in Bishkek: One killed, three injured
15:12
UNICEF Representative in Kyrgyzstan: Children deserve ethical media coverage
14:57
Elections 2021: Places of presidential candidates on the ballot announced
12:43
Gun shop on fire in Bishkek