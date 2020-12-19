Presidential elections: Kyrgyzstanis to vote at 48 polling stations abroad

At least 48 polling stations were opened outside Kyrgyzstan. Website of the Central Election Commission says.

According to it, most of all polling stations — 15 — were opened in Russia. Kyrgyzstanis will be able to vote there in Moscow (five polling stations), St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Novosibirsk, Vladivostok, Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk, Yakutsk, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Surgut, Tyumen.

As for Germany, polling stations are located in Berlin, Frankfurt am Main, Bonn. Two polling stations were opened in Kazakhstan, China, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey: in Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Beijing, Guangzhou, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ankara, and Istanbul.

One polling station works in Ashgabat, Baku, Brussels, Washington, Vienna, Doha, Dushanbe, Geneva, Islamabad, Kiev, Kuala Lumpur, London, Minsk, New Delhi, Paris, Rome, Seoul, Tashkent, Tehran, Tokyo, El -Kuwait, Riyadh.

Only citizens included in the voters’ list will be able to vote abroad.

Kyrgyzstanis who have submitted their biometric data and are registered at consular offices of the Kyrgyz Republic are automatically included in the voters’ list at the corresponding precinct.

Early elections of the head of state will be held on January 10, 2021 in Kyrgyzstan. A referendum will take place on the same day.